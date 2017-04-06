

CTV Winnipeg





A four-year-old girl died after the ATV she was riding on flipped over on top of her.

RCMP said on Wednesday, the girl was sitting in front of her father as they were riding up a hill on the ATV in the Marchand area near Twin River Road and Provincial Road 210. The vehicle flipped over backward onto them then continued rolling down the hill.

The girl’s father took her to a local hospital but she later died from her injuries. The father was not hurt.

Alcohol isn’t considered a factor. RCMP said the girl was wearing a helmet.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.