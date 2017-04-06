Featured
Girl, 4, dies after ATV flips over on top of her
A four-year-old girl died after the ATV she was riding on flipped over on top of her. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 9:04AM CST
A four-year-old girl died after the ATV she was riding on flipped over on top of her.
RCMP said on Wednesday, the girl was sitting in front of her father as they were riding up a hill on the ATV in the Marchand area near Twin River Road and Provincial Road 210. The vehicle flipped over backward onto them then continued rolling down the hill.
The girl’s father took her to a local hospital but she later died from her injuries. The father was not hurt.
Alcohol isn’t considered a factor. RCMP said the girl was wearing a helmet.
An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- New fees for inspecting rooming houses, food trucks and fireworks
- Far fewer garbage fires in Winnipeg since 2010
- Nailer tool recalled at Canadian Tire stores after injury report
- City switching to DeltaGard for mosquito spraying instead of malathion
- City will offer walk-up service for yard waste removal