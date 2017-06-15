Featured
Girl accused in brutal beating to appear in court Thursday
Serena McKay, 19, was also known as Serenity to friends. (Source: Facebook)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:10AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 8:17AM CST
One of two girls accused of beating a 19-year-old woman to death on Sagkeeng First Nation is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Serena “Serenity” McKay of Powerview Man. was found dead in April near a residence in Sagkeeng.
Two girls who went to the same school as McKay have been charged with second-degree murder after a brutal video of the attack surfaced on social media.
The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre since her arrest in late April.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Premier kicks off reconciliation bike tour
- Girl accused in brutal beating to appear in court Thursday
- Northern research centre needs help to meet rising costs after rail closure
- Asylum claim wait times could hit over 11 years, cost $2.97B: documents
- Brand of granola recalled due to potential Listeria contamination