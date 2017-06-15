

CTV Winnipeg





One of two girls accused of beating a 19-year-old woman to death on Sagkeeng First Nation is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Serena “Serenity” McKay of Powerview Man. was found dead in April near a residence in Sagkeeng.

Two girls who went to the same school as McKay have been charged with second-degree murder after a brutal video of the attack surfaced on social media.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre since her arrest in late April.