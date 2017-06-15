

CTV Winnipeg





One of two girls accused of beating a 19-year-old woman to death on Sagkeeng First Nation is looking for new counsel.

At a brief court hearing on Thursday morning, the lawyer for the accused withdrew from the case.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre since her arrest in late April.

Serena “Serenity” McKay was found dead in April near a residence in Sagkeeng.

The two accused, who went to the same school as McKay have been charged with second-degree murder after a brutal video of the attack surfaced on social media.

With files from Sarah Plowman