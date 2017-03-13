Featured
Girl Guides of Canada cancelling U.S. trips due to 'uncertain' entry rules
Girl Guides of Canada said in a statement that the organization values providing safe, inclusive and accepting experiences to its members, including when travelling. (File Image: Pawel Dwulit/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:15PM CST
TORONTO - Girl Guides of Canada says it will not approve any new travel to the United States.
The organization says it decided to cancel future trips due to uncertainty over whether all of its members would equally be allowed to enter the U.S.
It says in a statement that the organization values providing safe, inclusive and accepting experiences to its members, including when travelling.
Although the U.S. is a "frequent destination" for its members, the organization says all trips including travel that requires connecting through an American airport will not be approved.
The statement says provincial advisers on international travel will contact a small number of groups that were already approved for trips to the United States about how they should proceed.
A nationally sponsored trip to a camp in California that was scheduled for this summer is also being relocated.
