A 15-year-old girl is in hospital after a hit-and-run near Elgin Avenue and Gertie Street early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police said they received a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m.

Police located a 15-year-old girl at the scene. She was transported to hospital in unstable condition. She remains in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.