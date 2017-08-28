The Winkler Police Service said a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the women's washroom at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church Sunday.

Chief Rick Hiebert said another churchgoer was in the washroom at the time and witnessed the attack.

Hiebert said the girl did not know the suspect, but he occasionally attended the church.

He said the motive of the attack is not clear and the suspect is not providing additional information. He said the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of the church a short time after the incident.

He said the girl was stabbed at least twice, once in the back and once in the abdomen.

Hiebert said Monday she remains in critical, but stable condition.

In a statement posted on the church's website, pastor Michael Sullivant said the girl’s family is doing well.

“God is sustaining them through this trial," Sullivant said. "We need to allow them to heal... and get the care and rest she needs at this time. She is handling this with great grace. She is a fine young lady."



The Winkler Police Service said Maksym Kavchenko has been charged with aggravated assault, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is in custody and set to appear in a Morden courtroom Tuesday.

