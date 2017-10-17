The 14-year-old Souris girl who died after falling into a freshwater well was "loved so much by everyone that ever had the chance to meet her and interact with her," according to her father.

Jordyn Simonson had a severe disability requiring around the clock care, her dad Lindsay Simonson said.

The family also said it’s believed she fell while enjoying a walk outside.

Lindsay said Jordyn loved school, other children, the trampoline, music and her companion dog named Oatmeal.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on a farm near Alexander, Man.

RCMP said the girl fell after stepping on an unsecured well lid, and while police are investigating, the death is not considered suspicious.

Lindsay Simonson told CTV News there has been some misinformation circling about what happened, and he provided a written statement about what the family knows about the incident to clarify:

“Jordyn was a teenager faced with many challenges, being born with a lack of oxygen to the brain she was a child dealing with a severe disability. She had uncontrollable seizures, cortically blind, and relied on 24 hr assistance to feed, bathe and change her.

It was a day where Jordyn had schedule respite to give the family a break. It is believed that she was at the acreage enjoying outside walking around the hour in the yard. Caregiver was at the front of house. Jordan strayed off of main path and it is believed that in one of her stepping motions raised her foot, and as it touched the side of the opening continued to raise her foot and the lid slid off.

Her foot came down as she tripped and fell. It happened quick and caregiver could not get to her in time. 911 and parents were notified, as parents got to scene, cops, fire firefighters and EMT were all ready(sic) there and had Jordan out.”

Lindsay also thanked family and friends for showing a great deal of support since Jordyn’s death and said it has been their saving grace. He said they could not have asked for anything greater given the "horrible situation.”