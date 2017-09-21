The Winnipeg Goldeyes have repeated as American Association champions.

The Goldeyes beat the Wichita Wingnuts 18-2 in the deciding Game 5 of their championship series Wednesday night in front of more than 6,000 fans at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes scored nine runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach early.

This is the first league title won at home by the Goldeyes since they did it in 1994 at old Winnipeg Stadium. They won last year’s title in Wichita, Kansas.

In total, the Goldeyes have now captured four championships in franchise history.

The series between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts took a full week to play, with two games postponed by rain and a marathon 17-inning Game 4 Monday night.