The Winnipeg Goldeyes are going to the championship series for the second straight year.

The Goldeyes beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-9 in game four of the American Association Division Series at Shaw Park on Sunday evening.

The Goldeyes were down 9-8 heading into the ninth inning, but they pulled through and won the series three games to one.

The Goldeyes will face the Wichita Wingnuts in the American Association Championship Series beginning Wednesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Winnipeg will host game three of the championship series on Saturday.

It is the Goldeyes' 10th appearance in a league championship series in franchise history.

Winnipeg defeated Wichita in last year's championship.