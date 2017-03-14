Featured
Grain safety program to provide training, increase awareness to reduce deaths
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:11PM CST
WINNIPEG - The federal government is offering up to $375,000 for a new program to reduce deaths and injuries related to grain-handling.
The money is to go toward training for producers and first responders, awareness programs for children and a mobile demonstration unit.
In 2015, three sisters from Alberta died after they became trapped and suffocated in a dense pile of tiny canola seeds in the family grain truck.
Experts warn such grains can act like quicksand.
The safety program will be run by a non-profit group that includes representatives from the farming industry, producers and governments.
On average, 84 Canadians die each year in agriculture-related accidents -- a number that has dropped by about 20 since the 1990s.
