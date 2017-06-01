Featured
Gravel truck collides with pickup carrying herbicide on Perimeter Highway
Emergency crews are cleaning up after a pickup truck carrying liquid herbicides was T-boned by a gravel truck on the south Perimeter Highway Thursday morning. (Photo: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 10:43AM CST
Emergency crews are cleaning up after a pickup truck carrying liquid herbicides was T-boned by a gravel truck on the south Perimeter Highway Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the Brady Road landfill.
The crash scattered the contents of the pickup truck over the highway, RCMP said. Winnipeg firefighters neutralized the chemicals and cleaned up the road.
The contents of the gravel truck didn’t spill, but they may need to dump it in order to tow the truck away, RCMP said.
Traffic was blocked for several hours. One westbound lane had re-opened by 11 a.m., but both eastbound lanes remained closed.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The driver of the gravel truck suffered a facial injury from broken glass, but nothing life-threatening.
