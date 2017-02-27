

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





It is unclear if Winnipeg homeowners will ever have food leftovers picked up at their curbs and composted.

"We have not made a decision yet, we have not ruled it out,” said Councillor Brian Mayes, chair of water and waste committee.

Last year, Winnipeg city council called on civic staff to develop a public consultation plan on organics. Instead the city's water and waste committee has voted for a $200,000 study to review the current garbage and recycling program, which Mayes said will include recommendations on whether or not to add a green bin.

However, results are not expected until 2018.

Teresa Looy from the Green Action Centre said she wishes the city would move faster on organics.

"It's definitely frustrating that there's more delays for something we've been talking about for five, six years already,” said Looy.

Looy explained food waste at Brady Landfill is emitting harmful greenhouse gases.

"Keeping organics out of the landfill means that we reduce our climate impact as well,” Looy added.

However, Mayes said vehicles, buildings and agricultural operations are worse culprits when it comes to greenhouse gases and that the city is focusing on those areas.

The city felt a backlash from voters a year ago when a report recommended homeowners pay between $55 and $100 dollars a year for curb-side pickup.

There are also consultations set to happen at some point by the city on climate change. Mayes said people can weigh in on organics then, if they wish.

Mayes said another reason the city can't make a decision right away on organics is Ottawa's pending carbon tax, because the city doesn't know what the tax will be applied to and how much it will be worth.