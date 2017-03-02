Featured
Group asks city to consider new dog park in Winnipeg
The Riel Community Committee is asking city officials to see if a new dog park is feasible on city-owned land in East Norwood near the Heather Culring Club. (File image)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 11:23AM CST
There’s some barking at Winnipeg City Hall about a new dog park.
The Riel Community Committee is asking city officials to see if a new dog park is feasible on city-owned land in East Norwood near the Heather Curling Club.
A motion says there is a need for one in North St. Boniface and North St. Vital. It asks for a study to outline costs and potential funding sources.