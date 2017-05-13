

CTV Winnipeg





A group camped out in Memorial Park to call for answers to families of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls.

Last month, representatives from the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls announced upcoming regional advisory meetings would be delayed.

The meetings, which are set to begin at the end of May, were meant to gather advice from families on what should be covered when the inquiry starts hearings.

Inquiry representatives said in April the meetings were put on pause due to a need to look at possible changes for the inquiry hearings, and the May start date is still ago.

Friday night, members of the group in Memorial Park questioned the hold-up.

"We're standing here in solidarity with them, because an inquiry is taking so long. They want answers now. So that's why we're here. We're here to bring awareness that this needs to happen now," said Kimberley Kostiuk.

Kostiuk says the group doesn't plan on leaving the park any time soon.

An RCMP report in 2014 said police had identified nearly 1,200 missing or murdered indigenous women and girls in Canada.

In April, an open letter signed by officials with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Coalition said the hearings have been long in coming and families are anxious.

With files from The Canadian Press