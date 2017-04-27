

Josh Crabb, CTV Winnipeg





Mild temperatures and little to no frost in the soil before two heavy snowfalls in December contributed to an exceptionally bad year for plow damage, according to a group representing contractors in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Heavy Construction Association president Chris Lorenc wants the city to change its curb-to-curb, bare pavement policy.

The policy requires contractors to scrape the snow from curb-to-curb and down to the pavement, within reason.

"You cannot avoid damage when you're operating a 30 ton piece of equipment," said Lorenc. "There's going to be damage to curb faces."

Lorenc would rather see a policy where snow has to be removed "within proximity" of the curb.

He said this would help mitigate some of the damage.

"All of that would be avoided if they allowed for approximate specifications,” he added.

Contractors are responsible for repairing any damage done to curbs or lawns, but the cost of damages is built into their contracts with the city. Sometimes damage costs come in over the budgeted amount, sometimes they come in below.

Kerry Minsky, president of the Heavy Equipment and Aggregate Truckers Association of Manitoba, said this is the worst spring for plow damage since 1986 due to the late frost and heavy snowfall.

North Kildonan city councillor Jeff Browaty said it may be time to change the curb-to-curb policy on residential streets to "within proximity." Browaty said the curb-to-curb to policy is needed on regional streets to keep buses and cars moving safely in the winter.

South Winnipeg-St. Norbert city councillor Janice Lukes doesn't support moving away from the curb-to-curb policy on any street.

"It'll be more hazardous if we've got more snow on the road," said Lukes.

Infrastructure renewal and public works committee chairperson Marty Morantz said the policy is being examined by city officials as part of a comprehensive review of snow clearing.

A report is due back to the public works committee in September.