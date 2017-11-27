One of Guido Amsel's former lawyers took the stand Monday morning.

Sarah McEachern testified she had serious concerns for her safety and the safety of others in July 2015 when a letter bomb was discovered at her former law office.

McEachern told court she represented Amsel in a civil case between him and his ex-wife starting in 2013.

She told court she decided to withdraw as Amsel's lawyer in 2014 after a meeting with him and a senior lawyer at the firm.

After her application to withdraw was granted by a judge, McEachern told court Amsel suggested to her in the hallway of the courthouse she had been bought off by his ex-wife and her lawyer Maria Mitousis and that he said, "This is all going to come out in the end."

McEachern wasn't allowed to testify about certain communications with Amsel, which can't be disclosed under solicitor-client privilege rights.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges in connection with letter bombs sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife's workplace in July 2015, as well as a 2013 explosion at his ex-wife's home.