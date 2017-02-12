Dozens of people watching a hockey game at a packed St.Vital arena experienced some tense moments on Sunday evening.

Police evacuated the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex and Dakota Community Centre after reports that someone pulled out a gun.

A live video posted by Tabetha Linklater on Facebook shows people pouring out of the building running and screaming.

Several times during the video people are heard saying, “someone has a gun inside.”

Noah Houle, was playing a championship game in the SouthEast Hockey Tournament and tells CTV news he heard people got in an argument in the stands and someone pulled out a gun.

"I looked at the crowd everyone was leaving and I had to duck under the bench," Houle said.

He explained his hockey team was ten minutes into the game when coaches called everyone off the ice.

His dad, Joe Houle was watching near the benches. He said when he first heard there might be a gun in the building he broke open one of the exit doors so players could quickly leave the arena.

"All the kids followed me, I met up with my son and got to my vehicle,” said Joe Houle. “I tried to leave but the parking lot was jam packed."

According to Winnipeg police a call came in at 5:41 in the evening about a disturbance between two small groups of people at the arena.

Police aren't confirming if a gun was involved, but said no shots were fired.

Police also said three men were taken into custody.

Officers don't believe anyone was seriously injured and said no one was sent to hospital.

Noah Houle said his hockey game was cancelled as a result of the incident.