

Catherine Ryczak, CTV Winnipeg





Almost one in every two Canadians is expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and one in four Canadians will die from the disease, a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society predicts.

Here in Manitoba, it is estimated that an average of 18 people will be diagnosed with cancer and eight will die of the disease every single day.

The Canadian Cancer Society said that lung cancer continues to be the leading diagnosis in the province, and also the main cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women throughout Manitoba.

Despite the projection, cancer mortality rates have been declining nationally since their peak in 1988. Over the last three decades, deaths due to cancer have fallen by more than 30 per cent among males and by about 17 per cent among females.

The Canadian Cancer Society said that it funds $40 million in research, including 6 research projects and three fellowships in Manitoba.

“Our efforts at the national and provincial level means 11 thousand Manitobans are able to receive enhanced critical illness and caregiver benefits as well as new supports for parents of critically ill children,” the CCS said in a release.

The Canadian Cancer Society offers services for cancer patients in Manitoba, inclduing offering rides to and from treatment, and they help over 30 thousand Manitobans cope with their diagnosis through the Cancer Society’s CancerConnection program.

More information on cancer statistics can be found at cancer.ca/statistics

With files from The Canadian Press