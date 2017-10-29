

A drug investigation by Winnipeg police has led to four people charged and number of drug seizures.

Police said on Friday officers carried out a search warrant at a house in the Fort Rouge area.

Investigators seized a number of items that included,

11 grams of meth valued at $1100

Six fentanyl blotters valued at $150

A number of capsules containing an unknown white powder

Bear spray

Approximately $1800

Various pieces of ID

Police charged three men and one woman with a number of drug related offences including drug trafficking.

As a result of the items seized police have also issued a public safety advisory in regards to the fentanyl blotters.

Police believe there may be similar blotters around the city. The ones seized had a graphic of a witch riding a broom.

“I can only caution the public that it’s simply too dangerous to touch,” said Const. Rob Carver.

As Halloween approaches police are advising the public to be cautious.

“The concern of course is for families out trick or treating this wouldn’t look dangerous,” said Carver. “It acts incredibly quick and it can result in someone dying within minutes.”

Carver said the drug is potentially lethal and if any members of the public find one of these blotters they should not touch it and immediately call 911.