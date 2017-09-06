Manitobans are familiar with hallway medicine but now there's hallway education.

Some schools in Seven Oaks School Division are bursting at the seams.

In some areas meant for extra space in the hallway, four classrooms have been created by putting up temporary walls and doors in Amber Trails Community School in Winnipeg.

Division Superintendent Brian O'Leary said they've even had to convert a teacher conference area to a music room.

"It's not ideal, we're doing the best we can, and it's going to come down to your child and a really good teacher and we're confident they're going to have a really good year,” said O'Leary

O'Leary said the school was built for 600 students a couple of years ago and it currently has 770. He said registrations are no longer being accepted and new students are being bused to other schools.

The school is slated for an eight-classroom expansion next year and another new school could be constructed in the area starting in 2019.

“We have quite an aggressive plan to add to the school infrastructure here in the city of Winnipeg and across the province,” said Education Minister Ian Wishart.

O'Leary said the division is experiencing a lot of growth and Seven Oaks already has a high number of portable classrooms at 46.