Former city Coun. Harvey Smith passed away Sunday at the age of 80.

He represented the Daniel McIntyre Ward from 1998 until 2014. Before that, he represented the ward of Sargent Park between 1980 and 1986. He also served as NDP MLA for the constituency of Ellice from 1986 to 1988.

Smith died following a short illness at Victoria Hospital on Sunday, according to union activist and longtime friend Paul Moist.

The often firey city councillor was known as a champion for the inner city. “Harvey was a social justice activist his entire life”, said Moist in a news release. "Harvey fought hard for affordable public transit and on a host of inner-city issues such as infrastructure and housing.”

Recently, Moist said he took Smith to the re-opening of Sherbrook Pool.

Before entering politics, Smith was a teacher and school librarian in Winnipeg.

A memorial service will be announced soon.