Icy streets and slippery sidewalks have created challenges for people trying to get around Winnipeg.

Some sidewalks remained ice covered Friday morning following Thursday's rain.

City crews are trying to tackle the problem, but many residential sidewalks still resemble skating rinks.

The City of Winnipeg said crews are spot sanding priority one and two sidewalks first.

“We’re reminding people to use extra caution at this time because of icy conditions,” said Ken Allen with the city of Winnipeg’s public works department. “Our crews are going to continue to be out on roadways and sidewalks and improving traction as much as we can.”

“What we do is we address slippery conditions on sidewalks on a priority system that’s used for snow clearing and ice control.”

In total, the city has 2, 588 kilometres to keep clear.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said 58 people went to the emergency room for a slip or fall on ice.

Numbers for Friday weren’t immediately available.