On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website showed much of southern Manitoba still under wind and snowfall warnings.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” the site said.

Bryan Van Wilgenburg, a meteorologist with ECCC, said this storm is ‘definitely on par’ with the first huge storm we saw this winter, however, this time we were prepared he said.

“I think people had so much warning that they took the appropriate safety precautions,” he said.

The City of Winnipeg is urging residents to avoid all unnecessary travel during the winter storm that slammed southern Manitoba Christmas Day into Boxing Day.

The city issued a bulletin with weather-related service updates on Monday morning.

It said that due to winter weather conditions, some City of Winnipeg departments are experiencing service delays and interruptions.

"The City of Winnipeg is recommending that all citizens and motorists stay home today and limit travel to essential trips only. Residential streets have significant accumulations of snow and clearing operations are currently focused on the regional and collector/bus route roadways to ensure essential services are available," the bulletin said.

Road conditions were not ideal, prompting the closure of various major roadways and highways.

Highway 1 West from Virden to the Saskatchewan border was closed and Highway 1 East: Falcon Lake to the Ontario border was also closed for much of the day Monday.

ECCC is also cautioning people to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. It is urging motorists to slow down and watch for tail lights ahead if there is reduced visibility.

Public Safety Canada said people should keep an emergency kit that can be sufficient for a family for 72 hours. The kit should include drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a battery-operated or wind-up flashlight.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said that flights were beginning to be cancelled late Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Those are really the airlines preemptively deciding to cancel flights,” said Tyler MacAfee with the WAA.

He said there are two things he urges travellers to do prior to coming to the airport.

MacAfee said travelers should check the latest information about their flight on the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport’s website or checking in with airline they are flying with.

Secondly, he said people should give themselves lots of time to get to the airport.

“We’re just telling everyone to get to the airport, get to where you need to be,” said MacAfee.

ECC said that weather conditions will improve late on Monday.

“The majority of the warnings over southern Manitoba will be ended by this evening,” said Van Wilgenburg.

How much snow fell?

“In the Winnipeg area there was a broad range of snowfall amounts,” Van Wilgenburg said.

North of Winnipeg received around 18- 20 centimetres of snow and the south and southeast area of the city received around 30 cm.

He said they received reports of up to 45 cm in the Melita, Manitoba, roughly 330 km southwest of Winnipeg.

Van Wilgenburg said they received reports of 36 cm of snowfall in the Turtle Mountain area, roughly 260 km southwest of Winnipeg.



