Janet Simon has struggled to walk recently. The 61-year-old arthritis patient has two bad knees. She uses a cane and has braces on her legs to get around, but in the past month and a half, she said the pain has been excruciating.

“I guess it’s bone on bone now,” Simon said. “It’s so severe.”

Simon volunteers at the zoo but has been unable to go outside much.

Two weeks ago, she and her husband posted an ad on Kijiji, looking for a Good Samaritan to donate an electric wheelchair.

A few days ago, a man named Tim Whitehead answered their call for help.

Whitehead lives with a type of muscular dystrophy called Charcot-Marie-Tooth. He has a new electric wheelchair and was looking to sell his old one for $1200, but when he saw the ad online, he decided to donate it instead.

“He came out of the blue and said he saw it on Kijiji and he wanted to donate one of his wheelchairs and that was just incredible,” said Simon. “He changed my life.”

The couple is grateful for Whitehead’s help and wants to share their story to remind people how friendly and kind Manitobans can be.

“I wanted to give it to someone who I know would need it. When they came a couple days ago to look at it you could tell they did,” Whitehead said.