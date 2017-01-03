Elaine Yacula said she first noticed the damage to her driveway on the morning of Dec. 30.

"He just butchered the driveway, he literally butchered it and I am not exaggerating," Yacula said Tuesday, standing outside her home in the neighbourhood of Royalwood.

Her husband Ron Yacula quickly grabbed his video camera to record the evidence.

The family found two chunks of their rubber pavement nearby, one was across the street in a snow bank. Days later they said they are still finding little pieces.

"We'll probably keep finding it until the snow melts," Elaine added.

The Yacula family said they have had the rubber paving for the last four years without any issues.

To make sure it gets replaced, Elaine said she called 311 to file a complaint as soon as she could.

"There is no way I am going to be forking out the money on my own for something that was not my doing."

The City of Winnipeg said this is one of 57 reports made about possible damage from snow removal since the beginning of December.

A call Laurie Taite had to make a few years ago, he lives just down the street from the Yacula's.

"We've had our gravel that surrounds our driveway and the turf next to it scraped and knocked around," he said.

Taite described snow clearing in his neighbourhood this year as haphazard.

"Lately they just seem to be in a hurry, or inexperienced drivers,” he added.

The Yacula's said what's even more concerning than the damage, is the apparent disregard the driver had for their property.

The home video they shot shows tracks left behind by the plow, which are well onto their driveway.

The city told CTV News plows should be operating on public property, noting the front part of a driveway adjacent to the street is considered within the “public-right-of-way”.

If a complaint is made about work done by a contractor, the city said the claim will be forwarded to that company, because it is responsible for the work done by its staff.