The grandmother of the 10-month-old boy who died after being brought to hospital with a head injury is speaking out about the child's death.

Veronica Monias believes her grandson was in good hands with his foster parents.

Winnipeg police said Thursday the 10-month-old was brought to hospital on Tuesday with a head injury and was in critical condition before he died later that day.

"It's unbelievable,” said Monias. “It's like your inner core…deep down it really hurts."

Family members have identified the child as Jonathan Monias.

The child's 22-year-old foster father has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with the boy’s death.

Veronica Monias said the man's wife is a cousin to the boy's biological father. Veronica said the man loved and cared for Jonathan.

"I believe that he would not harm the baby,” said Veronica. “I believe he wouldn't let anything happen to Jonathan.”

“He loved him."

Police aren't releasing the circumstances surrounding the child’s death but officers said Thursday the child's injuries prompted hospital staff to call police.

"I can't say what investigators suspect,” said Const. Rob Carver. “I can tell you that the evidence that's in front of us at this point merited this charge."

Family members tell CTV News Jonathan was sitting in a car seat inside his foster parents' West End apartment and that the foster dad was only a few feet away when the boy tipped over.

"It's very, very devastating," said great grandmother Leona Monias.

Once the criminal charges are dealt with, the Office of Children's Advocate will investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death because he was a child in care.

Child and Family Services will also be reviewing the case.

"There is an internal process that happens,” said Families Minister Scott Fielding. “A review from the agency and the authority that will bring all the facts to the table."

Instead of getting ready to celebrate Jonathan's first birthday family members are now in process of planning his funeral.

"It's very hard,” said Veronica Monias. “He's a 10-month-old."

Waylen Curtis Wood, 22, was released on bail Friday and will be back in court in October.

Wood's lawyer couldn't be reached for comment.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.