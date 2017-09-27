Family members of a man critically injured in a hit-and-run in East Elmwood over the weekend are with him in hospital and praying for a positive outcome.

Margaret Cobiness tells CTV News her nephew Anthony Green, 43, is the man who was hit. He remains in critical condition.

“He’s not awake. It’s a touch and go situation for all of us,” said Cobiness in an interview from Vienna, Illinois.

“They’re doing tests. There might be brain damage,” she said. “Right now my whole entire family are back and forth at the hospital, right at his bedside, being there for him and for each other.”

Cobiness said everyone in the family calls him Tony. She describes him as a hardworking and outgoing man who loves family and smiling.

Winnipeg police said emergency personnel responded to the report of an injured man in the middle of the roadway at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cobiness said Green was found in the roadway by two pedestrians, but she still doesn’t know how he got there or why he was there, because he doesn’t live in the area.

On Wednesday police said a man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the man turned himself into headquarters around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and arrived without his vehicle.

“Interviewed him, arrested him, and he told them the location of the vehicle and they seized the vehicle,” said Skrabek.

She said it is not uncommon for drivers involved in hit-and-runs to come forward, and the suspect’s vehicle has been seized for examination.

“Usually with something as significant as this the person eventually comes forward and it’s better,” she said. “In this case police had a description of the vehicle.”

Police said Shane David Strebly, 37, of Winnipeg was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Cobiness said knowing there has been an arrest in the case offers some closure.

“It does give us a lot of comfort, because there was a lot of questions and a lot of hurt for all of us, why would someone walk away from this knowing that someone is very hurt, like my nephew,” said Cobiness.