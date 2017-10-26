Health officials say the changes to health care are already paying off.

The province and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority say emergency room and urgent care wait times decreased 13 per cent from Oct. 3 to 22 compared to September 2017. Wait times also decreased 28 per cent over the same time last year.

The WRHA says the length of stay for people in emergency departments also fell from around 14.7 hours in October 2016 to 11.5 hours so far this month.

Since Victoria Hospital closed its ER and converted to an urgent care facility on Oct. 3, the health authority says wait times for patients there dropped almost in half compared to the same time last year.

The number of transfers from Victoria Hospital's urgent care centre to emergency departments have also dropped, the WRHA said. The transfers have decreased from about seven per day in early October to a current average of less than five per day.

The changes are part of an overhaul that will see three ERs close in Winnipeg while shifting around staff in an attempt to improve care and find savings.