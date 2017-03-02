Crews were on scene Thursday at a structure fire at Heartland Colony.

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a building engulfed in flames at the colony, which is in the RM of Springfield.

Fire officials told CTV News the structure was the colony's plastics shop, and the damages are approximately $2 million.

According to Jeff Hudson, chief of the Springfield Fire Department, no one was in the building at the time of the fire, which is why there was a delay in the crews response and perhaps why it grew as large as it did.

"It was completely engulfed when we arrived on scene. We were up against weather and wind conditions and man power and water supply,” he said.

Members of the colony said their beloved cat, Chico, perished in the fire.

Around 35 firefighters from Springfield and Beausejour worked to put the flames out throughout much of Thursday.

The investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.