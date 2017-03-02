Fire crews are on scene at a structure fire at Heartland Colony.

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a building engulfed in flames at the colony, which is in the RM of Springfield.

Fire officials told CTV News it is the colony's plastics shop, and the damages are approximately $2 million.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, which is why the fire grew as large as it did, according to fire officials.

Members of the colony said their beloved cat, Chico, perished in the fire.

Investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.

Photo: Lisa Dyck