Heartland Hutterite Colony fire causes $2M in damage
A fire broke out at the Heartland Hutterite Colony Friday morning. (Photo: John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 2:27PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 2:49PM CST
Fire crews are on scene at a structure fire at Heartland Colony.
Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a building engulfed in flames at the colony, which is in the RM of Springfield.
Fire officials told CTV News it is the colony's plastics shop, and the damages are approximately $2 million.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, which is why the fire grew as large as it did, according to fire officials.
Members of the colony said their beloved cat, Chico, perished in the fire.
Investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.
Photo: Lisa Dyck
Getting a closer to the fire. @ctvwinnipeg #Manitoba #WPG pic.twitter.com/26uB1H0E8I— Sarolta Saskiw (@SaroltaCTV) March 2, 2017
On scene at a fire on Heartland Colony, east of #Winnipeg. @ctvwinnipeg #Manitoba #WPG pic.twitter.com/R6xQcioIf5— Sarolta Saskiw (@SaroltaCTV) March 2, 2017