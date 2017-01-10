Featured
Heavy police presence at a North Kildonan home
No word on why officers are in the area.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 5:47PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 6:38PM CST
There was a heavy police presence at a home in North Kildonan Tuesday evening.
Armed officers were seen on a roof in the area near Pentland Street and Edkar Crescent.
The tactical unit was also called out.
The road is closed while officers investigated, but has since reopened. Officers have now left the area.
No word on what police were doing at the home.