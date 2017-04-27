

CTV Winnipeg





There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning in a residential neighbourhood in East Kildonan.

Several police vehicles surrounded an area of the 400 block of Bowman Avenue.

A witness said they saw police pull a number of people from a home and take them into custody.

Winnipeg police said they were in the area as part of an evolving investigation. However, they were not able to comment on the details.

CTV News will provide more details as they become available.