Featured
Heavy Winnipeg police presence on Midwinter Avenue
Multiple Winnipeg police vehicles were seen on Midwinter Avenue Sunday afternoon. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 1:45PM CST
Multiple Winnipeg police vehicles were seen on Midwinter Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police have surrounded a three-storey apartment building.
Winnipeg Police Service tweeted that they are investigating a serious incident, and that Midwinter is closed between Brazier Street and Levi Street. They advise people to avoid the area.
More details to come.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Taxi driver shot after fight with passengers: Unicity
- Heavy Winnipeg police presence on Midwinter Avenue
- Verdict expected for Winnipeg woman accused of hiding dead babies in locker
- Health minister wants to change agreement to help man hit with $118K medical bill
- Snow angel world record attempt aims to honour guardians in the snow