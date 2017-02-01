

CTV Winnipeg





A Hells Angels member convicted in a 2013 attack on a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to four years in prison, minus time served, on Wednesday.

Rod Sweeney was found guilty in 2016 of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for attacking the teen, and his uncle, with a metal bar.

The attack left the boy’s arm broken in two places.

READ MORE: Hells Angel arrested in connection with attack against teen, adult

The Crown prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Sweeney to four years in prison Monday, while Sweeney’s defence had asked for an 18-month provincial sentence, followed by up to three years of probation.

Sweeney, 48, was a full-patch member of the Hells Angels biker gang at the time of the attack.

The Crown argued that due to the violence inherent in the lifestyle of members of the biker gang, Sweeney became paranoid and enraged when he saw the pair riding past his house on bikes in August 2013.

The Crown said the boy’s uncle was teaching him how to ride a bike, because the boy had never learned, due to the fact he was diagnosed with leukemia. As a result of his disease, the boy would have appeared frail, the Crown said.

READ MORE: Youth testifies at assault trial of Hells Angels member

In arguing for a four year sentence, the Crown pointed out that Sweeney has nine prior convictions for offences, including assault, uttering threats and weapons-related convictions.

In addition, the Crown argued Sweeney has shown a “complete lack of remorse” over the incident, which was unprovoked and had a “significant emotional and physical impact” on the victims.

Sweeney has already spent 46 days in custody, and was given one and a half days credit for each day served prior to sentencing, which equals to 69 days.

With files from Cameron Maclean.