The helmet belonging to a Second World War soldier from Winnipeg was returned to his family, after a Toronto man set out to find them on social media.

Phillip Di Cecco said he met up with the nephew of Second World War soldier Joseph Edward Gagnon on Wednesday to return the piece of the family’s history.

Di Cecco said the nephew works for a train company and was in Toronto.

The helmet was inherited by Di Cecco from his grandparents who found it in their Toronto home in the 60’s.

The name J.E. Gagnon was imprinted on the chin strap of the helmet.

Di Cecco said he did some research and with some help from an obituary he found out the soldier was from East Kildonan.

Di Cecco said he’s happy he could connect the family to such a meaningful piece of it’s past.