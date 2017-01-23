Featured
Help for former kids in Manitoba care should be expanded to age 25: advocate
Darlene MacDonald is an independent adviser to the government who speaks on behalf of children in care. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 1:00PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's children's advocate says supports for kids in the child welfare system should be expanded to age 25 from 21.
Darlene MacDonald told a legislature committee that former permanent wards of the state often need help in early adulthood as they advance their education and find housing.
She says Ontario and British Columbia have recently moved their age limit to 25, and Manitoba could get help from community non-profit agencies.
MacDonald says there could be apartment buildings with in-house services for job training and other supports.
A recent report by her counterpart in Ontario says governments save money in the long run by offering extended support, because that leads to increased employment income tax and reduced demand for social assistance
