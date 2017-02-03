Featured
High-risk offender wanted by Manitoba police arrested in Regina
Police put out a notice on Wednesday asking for help finding Kelly Trent Schoffer, 46. Schoffer was wanted for failing to comply with the conditions of his long-term supervision order. (File image)
A high-risk federal offender wanted by Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service has been arrested in Regina.
Police put out a notice on Wednesday asking for help finding Kelly Trent Schoffer, 46. Schoffer was wanted for failing to comply with the conditions of his long-term supervision order.
Regina Police Service officers arrested Schoffer Friday, RCMP said.
