High-risk sex offender arrested by police
Michel Burton Deschamps, a convicted sex offender, was arrested Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his probation order. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 9:22AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 17, 2017 10:42AM CST
The High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a joint force between Winnipeg police and RCMP, has arrested a 49-year-old man.
Michel Burton Deschamps, a convicted sex offender, was arrested Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his probation order.
Police were investigating Deschamps after the public recognized him from a Community Notification Advisory Committee Sex Offender Notification.
Deschamps previously served a sentence for sexual assault with a weapon. In 1998, he posed as a police officer and was able to lure a 16-year-old female robbery victim to his apartment. He then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.
He remains in custody.