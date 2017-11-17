

CTV Winnipeg





The High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a joint force between Winnipeg police and RCMP, has arrested a 49-year-old man.

Michel Burton Deschamps, a convicted sex offender, was arrested Wednesday for breaching the conditions of his probation order.

Police were investigating Deschamps after the public recognized him from a Community Notification Advisory Committee Sex Offender Notification.

Deschamps previously served a sentence for sexual assault with a weapon. In 1998, he posed as a police officer and was able to lure a 16-year-old female robbery victim to his apartment. He then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

He remains in custody.