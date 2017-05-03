Featured
High-risk sex offender arrested one day after release from prison
Michael James Fells, 34, was released on Monday from Stony Mountain Institution, where he was serving a sentence for sexual assault. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 11:05AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 11:09AM CST
Winnipeg police arrested a high-risk sex offender one day after he was released from a Manitoba prison.
Michael James Fells, 34, was released on Monday from Stony Mountain Institution, where he was serving a sentence for sexual assault, among other charges. He was expected to live in Winnipeg after his release.
Correctional Service Canada issued a warrant for Fells’ arrest on May 2 and members of the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit arrested him at about 10:30 a.m. that day.
He was returned to custody without incident.
Fells has a lengthy criminal record of sexual assault. Under his parole conditions, he was to avoid contact with children under 18 unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record and approved by his parole supervisor.
He was also banned from going to public parks or swimming areas where kids under 16 could be expected, daycares, school grounds, play grounds and community centres.
He was also prohibited from possessing weapons and was expected to undergo treatment for sexual deviancy.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeggers line up in droves at outlet mall opening
- High-risk sex offender arrested one day after release from prison
- CMHR unveils winning photo submissions for Canada 150 exhibit
- Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide
- StatCan says rapidly aging population still yields 'demographic dividends'