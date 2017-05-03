

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police arrested a high-risk sex offender one day after he was released from a Manitoba prison.

Michael James Fells, 34, was released on Monday from Stony Mountain Institution, where he was serving a sentence for sexual assault, among other charges. He was expected to live in Winnipeg after his release.

Correctional Service Canada issued a warrant for Fells’ arrest on May 2 and members of the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit arrested him at about 10:30 a.m. that day.

He was returned to custody without incident.

Fells has a lengthy criminal record of sexual assault. Under his parole conditions, he was to avoid contact with children under 18 unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record and approved by his parole supervisor.

He was also banned from going to public parks or swimming areas where kids under 16 could be expected, daycares, school grounds, play grounds and community centres.

He was also prohibited from possessing weapons and was expected to undergo treatment for sexual deviancy.