Police are warning the public about a high risk sex offender who is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from an Alberta prison.

Apay Ogouk, 33 will be released from Grande Cache Institution in Alberta Monday after serving a sentence of three counts of aggravated sexual assault. He’s expected to live in Winnipeg.

He will have a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said Ogouk is considered at risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against all females, both children and adults.

Police said Ogouk has a criminal record with five counts of aggravated sexual assault. The offences took place in Winnipeg and Calgary between 2006 and 2010, police said. The victims were 13, 15, and 16 years old.

In 2014, Ogouk received a seven year sentence for aggravated assault after having unprotected sex with women in Winnipeg without disclosing the fact he is HIV-positive.

Officers said Ogouk took some sex offender programming while incarcerated, but is still considered at risk to re-offend.

However, police said any form of vigilante activity will not be tolerated.

If you have any information about Ogouk, you’re asked to call the unit at 204-983-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.