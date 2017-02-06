

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





Officials are alerting the public that a convicted sex offender who is at a high risk to re-offend is set to be released in Manitoba.

Michael Kyle Langille, 33, will be released Tuesday from Stony Mountain Institution after serving time for two counts of sexual assault.

He’s expected to live in Garson, Man., about 15 kilometres west of Beausejour.

Langille has a lifetime order that prevents him from attending public parks, public swimming areas with people under the age of 16 , day cares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres. He is also prohibited from being employed or volunteering in roles that put him in a position of trust or authority with anyone under the age of 16, or using a computer to communicate with people 16 years old and under.

He will also be under a weapons prohibition order.

Langille has a history of violent and sexual offences, police said. His criminal record includes convictions for sexual assault, possession and distribution of child pornography, and numerous breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

His most recent conviction was in October of 2014.

Police said they are alerting the public about Langille’s release so they can take suitable measures to protect themselves. However, any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct towards Langille will not be tolerated.

If you have any information about Langille, call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. You can also call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.