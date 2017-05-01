

CTV Winnipeg





Police are warning the public about a high risk sex offender who is being released from a Manitoba prison.

Michael James Fells, 34, will be released from Stony Mountain Institution Monday after serving a sentence for sexual assault, forcible confinement, utter threats and fail to comply with a probation order.

He’s expected to live in Winnipeg, and is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children.

Fells has a lengthy criminal record, which includes nine counts of sexual assault. He was last convicted in 2015 after sexually assaulting a nine-year-old daughter of a friend.

According to officials, his female victims have ranged in age from nine to 80 years old. Police said his victims are usually strangers, who he meets or arranges to meet while pretending to be a student or graduate of massage therapy or reflexology.

Police said Fells will be subject to parole conditions and a 10-year, long-term supervision order. He will be prohibited from being in the presence of children younger than 18 years old, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record and approved by his parole supervisor.

He will also be prohibited from going to public parks or swimming areas where kids under 16 can be expected, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

Fells also has a lifetime order banning him from weapons, and will be required to follow a treatment program in the area of sexual deviancy.

Police released information prior to Fells’ release so the public can take suitable measures to protect themselves. However, officers said any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.