

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is notifying the public that a convicted sex offender is set to be released.

The unit said Winston George Thomas, 39, will be released Friday from the Headingley Correctional Institute after serving an 18-month sentence and 176 days of pre-sentence custody for assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation.

According to police, Thomas has a history of sexual and violent crimes. His criminal record includes multiple convictions for sexual assault, including a 2006 case involving a 13-year-old girl.

Although he’s participated in some sex offender programming, he’s considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner against women and girls.

He’s expected to live in Winnipeg.

Police said any form of vigilante activity against Thomas will not be tolerated.

Thomas will be on probation until July 24. He will be prohibited from drinking alcohol or taking non-prescription drugs and other intoxicants. He will have a curfew of 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., and will have curfew checks. Thomas will also have to attend assessments and treatments.

He will also be subject to lifetime weapons prohibition order.

If you have any information about Thomas, you’re asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.