Police are asking for help in locating a high-risk sex offender who breached the conditions of his release by not returning to an approved home.

The RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service’s joint Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is looking for Quentin Allan Sumner, 40, a designated long-term offender since 2005.

“All females are at risk,” said police in a release Tuesday.

Sumner has twice been convicted of offences that include sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance, and is “assessed as a high risk to re-offend both sexually and violently,” police said.

Sumner is described as five feet nine inches tall, 246 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. After hours, people can call RCMP, Winnipeg police non-emergency, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.