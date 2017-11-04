The Government of Canada is planning to legalize cannabis and Winnipeggers are curious about the products that may go along with it.

Saturday the first HempFest Cannabis Expo came to Winnipeg.

Oliver Just and Cyan Nadolsky attended the expo. They are both interested in how cannabis could help ease chronic pain.

"I was surprised, very surprised and excited too because it’s just so different for the world. The world is changing," said Nadolsky.

It’s also an exciting time for companies with pot-related products looking to grow their businesses.

Seventy companies from across Canada set up at the expo, pitching everything from how people can work in the cannabis industry to how to cook with it.

"Instead of a brownie, here's cream sauce, there's butter … pastry, that's huge too,” said Winnipeg chef Allan Pineda. “You can do whatever."

Possessing and selling cannabis for non-medical purposes is still illegal in Canada.

There aren't any products made with marijuana here, but it does have show off items made with hemp plants which are legal.

Organizer Sacha Hockenhull said the pending legalization is spurring interest in hemp's benefits, like cannabidiol, more commonly referred to as CBD, which proponents say can reduce inflammation.

Hockenhull expects people will see more infused oils, creams, even water on store shelves soon.

"There's a lot of new companies coming on board every day. Everybody's trying to get into it right, because as they say, it's the new oil,” he said.

Bonify is Manitoba’s second licensed producer of medical cannabis. The Winnipeg based company had three employees in 2013, and expects to have 100 in about three years from now.

"I think it’s fabulous. I think we have more industries supporting local clients and national and international clients,” said the company’s director of business development and administration, Karen Debroni.

HempFest Cannabis Expo continues Sunday at the RBC Convention Centre from 12 p.m. to 5p.m.