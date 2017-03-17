Manitoba Hydro is currently working with customers across southern Manitoba Friday, as they experience flickering lights and power outages due to weather conditions.

High winds and iced up lines from the rain that froze over has been the source of the issue, according to Hydro.

“That high wind can get those lines galloping, which can add damage to cross arms, insulators and other hardware. And in severe cases cause lines themselves and polls to snap,” said spokesperson Scott Powell.

The places impacted include Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Morden, Winkler, Manitou, Plum Coulee and Lowe Farm.

Hydro said its crews are responding to the outages and flickering issues.

“We can appreciate it’s difficult for customers with lights flickering,” Powell said. “Hopefully as the winds begin to die down we’ll see a little bit less of that flickering going on.”

Powell said he anticipates a reduction with both issues once weather conditions settle down.