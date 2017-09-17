

CTV Winnipeg





A single-vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway has sent two people to hospital, RCMP confirmed on Sunday.

STARS Air Ambulance later confirmed that they were two children, and both were taken to Children's Hospital in Winnipeg.

The incident happened early Sunday afternoon in the Headingley area west of Winnipeg.

RCMP said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The highway reopened at roughly 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the province said in a tweet.