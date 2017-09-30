Featured
Highway 213 north of Anola reopen following crash
Manitoba Infrastructure released a statement that Highway 213 is closed due to a crash.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 5:16PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2017 6:08PM CST
Manitoba Infrastructure released a statement that Highway 213 has reopened following a crash.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday the province issued a notice that Highway 213 about 2.4 kilometres west of Highway 12 is closed.
Just after 7 p.m., the province said the road had reopened.
No word on what caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.