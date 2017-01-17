Featured
Highway reopened after serious collision near Beausejour
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:57AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:59PM CST
A serious motor vehicle collision shut down a portion of a southeast Manitoba highway for much of Tuesday morning.
Manitoba Highways said just before 10 a.m. that the junction of Highway 44 West and Highway 12 near Beausejour, Man. was closed due to the crash. The stretch of road reopened at around noon.
Emergency vehicles could be seen at the intersection between the two Manitoba highways. It appeared a vehicle collided with the side of an industrial truck. The truck came to a rest a short distance away with the vehicle crushed underneath,
Police are giving few details at this time, only calling the collision ‘serious’.
More to come
Photos
Police are giving few details on injuries or what may have happened, only calling the collision ‘serious’. (Source: Jamie Dowsett)
