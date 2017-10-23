

CTV Winnipeg





A woman was reported missing after she was hiking near Pisew Falls, Man., on Saturday.

Wabowden RCMP said the 19-year-old hiker from Thompson was headed towards Kwasitchewan Falls before she communicated that she was lost.

RCMP said it became dark out and began to rain and snow.

Officers used a police K-9 to assist in the search along with a number of officers.

RCMP said a helicopter was also used but was called off the search due to poor weather conditions.

Around 3:20 p.m. Sunday RCMP located with missing woman. They said she was cold, wet and hungry but was able to move on her own will.

"With the deteriorating weather, we were becoming quite concerned for the hiker,” said Sergeant Ben Sewell of the RCMP in Manitoba North District. “We were able to use a number of resources and thankfully, this was a successful outcome as we were able to get her off the trail safe and sound.”

RCMP said they want to thank the public for their assistance.